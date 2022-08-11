ELYSBURG — Veterans from across the region will be honored in front of the bandshell at Knoebels Amusement Resort on Friday night. The event is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m., just before the Mahoney Brothers concert.
A color guard of Vietnam veterans from Post #29 in Schuylkill Haven will present flags from all branches of the military, along with the POW and American flags. Veterans planning to attend the event are encouraged to wear their veterans caps to help identify their branch of service.
— THE DAILY ITEM