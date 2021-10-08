Vi Dietz Carr died at the age of 91 on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. She had been in declining health for the last three months and died peacefully surrounded by her family. A long-time resident of Selinsgrove, she had lived at Moravian Village in Bethlehem, Pa. since 2012.
Vi was born Aug. 5, 1930, in Wrightsville, Pa., the daughter of Carl F. Dietz and the former Mary Ethel Carr. She was married on July 2, 1955, to Charles H. “Buss” Carr of Bellwood, Pa, who preceded her in death after 61 years of marriage. She had two children, 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Vi was an alumna of Wrightsville High School and a 1952 graduate of Susquehanna University with a degree in music education. Vi was determined to get a college education, the first in her family to do so. She was a gifted musician, playing the piano and organ, conducting choirs, teaching elementary school music and teaching countless young private students of piano for more than 50 years. She was the church organist for nine years at First United Methodist Church in Troy, Pa. and for 41 years at Trinity and Sharon Lutheran churches in Selinsgrove, where she also was a long-time member. After moving to Moravian Village, she played the piano for Sunday services twice a month for seven years.
Prior to her marriage, Vi was an elementary music teacher in the Ambler, Pa. schools. She was an assistant librarian for 10 years and then returned to teaching music in Selinsgrove Elementary School before retiring in 1995. A member of the music fraternity Sigma Alpha Iota (SAI) during her college years, she continued as a loyal member of the Selinsgrove area Alumni Chapter of SAI for the rest of her life.
Vi loved reading, baking cookies, entertaining friends, being a mother and grandmother and playing the piano for enjoyment. She volunteered for and donated to many causes locally and was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone facing challenging times.
In addition to her husband and parents, Vi was preceded in death by her brother, Glenn E. Dietz.
Her legacy lives on in her beloved family: daughter, Julie Carr Wityk and son-in-law, Felipe Wityk Sanchez of New York City and their children, Nicholas Wityk of Shelter Island, NY, Isabelle Wityk of New York, NY and Allison Wityk, of Cortland, NY; and son, Ron Carr and daughter-in-law, the former Sue Ellen McClain of Bethlehem and their children, Hannah Carr Terry and Alec Terry and their daughter, Claire, of Philadelphia and Mary Cate Carr Beach and Ryan Beach and their daughter, Nancy, of Quakertown, Julie Carr and Amy Carr of Philadelphia, and Salome, Ronald, Steven, and Lei Carr of Bethlehem.
A service and celebration of Vi’s life will be held at noon Saturday, Oct. 30, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m., at Sharon Lutheran Church, 120 S. Market St., Selinsgrove.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in Vi’s memory may be made to Susquehanna University.