Vickie Dora (Weikel) Yordy, 62, of 92 Maze Lane, Winfield, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at her home surrounded by family.
She was born Oct. 20, 1959, in Center Township, Snyder County, a daughter of the late Martha (Weikel) Knouse. Vickie was married to Cheyenne H. Yordy.
Vickie attended Lewisburg schools.
She enjoyed and cherished her daughter and grandson. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her husband, Cheyenne Yordy, she is survived by one daughter, Jessica M. Abbott of Winfield; one grandson, Matthew L. Abbott of Winfield; two sisters and one brother, Joey L. Raymond of Johnson City, N.Y., Cindy V. Kreider of Maryland, and Teresa D. Stine of Vero Beach, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends and family will be received for the viewing from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, followed by the funeral services at 2 with Pastor Robert J. Rines officiating. Social distancing and masking is required.
Burial will follow in St. John The Wonder Worker Cemetery, Winfield.
Should friends or family desire, memorial gifts in Vickie’s memory may be made to the SPCA, 1467 Bloom Road, Danville, PA 17821.