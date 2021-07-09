Victor H. Adams, 91, of New Columbia, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at his home.
Born June 30, 1930, in Northumberland County, he was the son of the late Verne C. and Hazel M. (Clark) Adams. On May 14, 1960, he married the former Doris Orner. Together they celebrated 59 years of marriage until her death in 2019.
He was a 1948 graduate of Danville High School and had worked as a truck driver for Professional Driver Services retiring in 1995. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Milton.
Victor is survived by three sons, Victor Alan Adams, John B. Adams, and Mark J. Adams, all of New Columbia.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, Chester Adams.
Following Victor’s wishes private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers donations in Victor’s name may be made to Geisinger Hospice, 74 Schoolhouse Road, Suite 104, Danville, PA 17821.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
