Victor Norman Byers Jr., 65, of Chestnut Street, Sunbury, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Victor was born March 8, 1956, in Sunbury, a son of the late Victor Norman Sr. and Jennie E. (Ressler) Byers.
He was a 1974 graduate of Shikellamy High School and SUN Tech.
Victor returned to Shikellamy School District in 1978 and remained employed there as a custodian until his retirement in 2013.
He was a life member of the NRA. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially with his grandchildren. He was an avid gun collector and enjoyed shooting.
Victor is survived by his three daughters, Sherri A. Straight and her husband Dean C. Jr. of Sunbury, Tracy L. Byers and her companion George W. Snyder of Sunbury, and Wendy Sue Byers of Milton; grandchildren, Christopher A. Byers and his companion Grace Enslin, Christi A. Straight and her companion Kurtis Monahan, Dean C. Straight III, Shawn P. Spade Jr., Alex C. Spade, Richard G.L. Mull Jr. and Nathan A. Mull; great-grandson, Ayden W. Byers; brothers, Richard Byers and his companion Janet Reichner of New Columbia, Robert and his wife Jackie Byers of Northumberland; sister, Diana and her husband Ronald Long of Sunbury, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kelly J. Spade; and nephews, Robert W. “Billy” Byers Jr. and James A. Byers.
Friends and family may visit from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, June 7, at the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury.
A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington, with Ed Rodarmel officiating.
Contributions in Victor’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1948 E. Third St., Williamsport PA 17701.