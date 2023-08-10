Victoria Anne Burrows, 73, of New Columbia, died Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born Sept. 29, 1949, in Lewisburg, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Jennie (Rider) Young. On July 24, 1971, she married Wayne E. Burrows. Together they celebrated 52 years of marriage.
Victoria was a 1967 graduate of Milton High School. Earlier in life she worked as a cost accountant at Furmano Foods in Northumberland.
She enjoyed spending time with her friends on many beach trips as well as creating a book club and reading together. Victoria was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan and watched many games with her husband. She was adored by her husband and will be truly missed.
Surviving in addition to her husband, are one son, Christopher Burrows and his companion Lisa Miller, of Milton; one daughter, Heather Brown and her husband Josh, of New Columbia; one brother, Frederick Young, of New Columbia; one sister, Virginia Eddinger, of West Milton, and four grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by three brothers, Robert Kenneth Young Jr., Robert Kenneth Young III, and Charles Scott Young.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s Funeral Home and Crematory, Watsontown.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.