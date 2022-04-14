Victoria C. Bickhart, 77, of Lewisburg, and a former longtime resident of Middleburg, passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born Oct. 19, 1944, in Lewisburg, a daughter of the late James B. and Fae L. (Pontius) Keister. She was a 1962 graduate of Middleburg High School and in 1972 married Gary E. Bickhart who passed away in 2017.
She was employed at the Beavetown Silk Mill, SUN Vo-Tech, numerous garment factories, the former Holly Peace and Snyder Nursing Home, and JPM.
Victoria was a member of Emmanuel United Church of Christ, New Berlin. She enjoyed doing crafts and sewing, helped in Girl Scouting and volunteered at the Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village and RiverWoods.
Her greatest joy came from her grandchildren.
She is survived by three daughters, Yvette (Paul) Treas of Selinsgrove, Brenda (Rob) White of Lewisburg, and Melissa Baumer-Spear of Mifflinburg; one son, David (Darlene) Swope of Watsontown, 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, one brother, Roger (Laura) Keister of Selinsgrove; one sister, Sonja (Ken) Noll of New Columbia; and two sisters-in-law, Cheryl Keister and Beverly Moser.
She was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, June and Ward Weader; three brothers, William, Alvin and Dennis Keister; and her stepmother, Betty Keister.
A viewing will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, followed by the funeral at 2 with the Rev. DiAnn Baxley officiating.
Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery, Middleburg.
Contributions to honor Victoria's memory may be made to the the building fund of First United Church of Christ, Middleburg.