Victoria Hause, 67, of Milton, passed away Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. at the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was a former resident of Devitt House in Lewisburg.
A native of Jersey City, N.J., she was born March 24, 1955, a daughter of the late Frank and Victoria (Lippolis) Lamparelli. She was married to Lannal Hause who preceded her in death.
She was a graduate of JFK High School in Iselin, N.J.
She enjoyed and loved her children and grandchildren, was a jokester and had a contagious laugh.
Surviving are a daughter, Kristal Wagner (Kevin); granddaughter, Brittany (Dylan) Laedtke; grandsons, Dylan Bridge and Donovan Wagner; and two great-grandchildren, Alannah Kling and Margaux Laedtke, all of Milton.
in addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Nicholas Hause.
A Celebration of Life service will be held later at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements are by the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg.