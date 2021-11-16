Victoria M. Kidd, 50, of Selinsgrove, Monroe Township, passed away Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, unexpectedly at her home.
She was born May 1, 1971, in Fairmount Springs, a daughter of Charles and Phyllis (Young) Harrison. On April 19, 1999, she married James F. Kidd who survives.
Victoria was a graduate of Northwest High School in Shickshinny. She then went on to graduate from Bloomsburg University with a bachelor’s degree in communications.
She worked as a freelance journalist, editor, and writer.
After growing up in Fairmount Springs she moved to Selinsgrove to start her family. She taught Sunday school for many years at Sharon Lutheran Church in Selinsgrove. Victoria enjoyed gardening and was an accomplished mother and friend. She loved spending time with her family and friends.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 22 years, James, are one daughter, Lenna Kidd; one stepson, James Hunter Kidd; one nephew, Jared (Tiffany) Clark whom she was very close to; one sister, Sheila Thompson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Ricky Harrison.
A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, followed by a celebration of life service at 11 with Chaplain Felicia O’Brien officiating.
A private burial by the family will be held in Fairmount Cemetery.