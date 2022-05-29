WEIKERT – As a hospital corpsman during the Tet Offensive in Vietnam, Dick DeVett, of Millmont, saw his share of trauma and loss.
“I was out in the field for 12 months, patching up Marines,” he said, adding that men died almost daily. When he came home, he suffered with extreme post-traumatic stress disorder, and could not even talk about his experience for 20 years.
“I saw a lot of men die,” he said. “I have a heart for veterans, but particularly those who made the ultimate sacrifice. I held a lot of those men in my arms.”
“There’s not a day that I don’t think about something that happened there.”
Today, DeVett serves as the pastor of Hironimus Union Church in Weikert and West End Bible Fellowship in Laurelton, noting that he has a faith through which he has found healing and hope.
He looks forward to Memorial Day each year when Hironimus Union Church hosts a longtime tradition of honoring the veterans buried in the adjacent cemetery.
On Sunday, after the morning service, he and approximately 75 people — church members and visitors alike — made their way to the cemetery, many of them carrying bouquets of flowers to the graves of veterans, marked by American flags.
Phil Fredricks, of Mifflinburg, a retired Air Force colonel who served in Thailand toward the end of the Vietnam War, read the name of each veteran, and the war in which they fought, ranging from the Civil War to Vietnam.
DeVett echoed each name, and as he did, those standing next to that particular grave raised their bouquet and gently laid it on the headstone. Forty-eight names were read in total.
The ceremony also included a gun salute and the playing of “Taps” by members of the Mifflinburg American Legion Honor Guard.
RememberingColonel Fredricks donned his Air Force uniform for the ceremony.
He served with the 388th combat support group at a time when the Vietnam War was coming to a close and turmoil was transitioning into Cambodia, where the communist Khmer Rouge, was taking over and would eventually commit horrible atrocities, murdering millions of people in what have now become known as the Killing Fields.
Fredricks said the U.S. Congress voted to end America’s involvement at that time. After the withdraw, Fredricks continued his service in the Air Force in San Antonio, and then the Pentagon.
He is grateful that he did not see much loss of life during his particular years of service. However, he does remember one incident that left a lasting mark in his memory, reminding him of the sacrifice that so many made. One of his fellow airmen was flying over Phnom Penh when he was shot down by enemy fire.
“His family was waiting back in Hawaii for him,” Fredricks remembered. But he never came home.
For that man and so many others who have given their lives fighting to protect America and so many others around the world, he is grateful there are still ceremonies on Memorial Day so they and their sacrifice are not forgotten.
“I think it is extraordinary there is still this kind of response,” he said after the church’s ceremony. “There are a lot of picnics and other activities over the holiday. But I think (the church) is blessed with Dick DeVett.” DeVett, he said, is able to relate to a lot of surviving veterans, especially those who have seen a lot of loss, in ways few others can.
“I wasn’t a man of faith then,” DeVett admits. “I wish I had been.”
But today he is, and he does not waste time pointing others to that faith in Jesus Christ that gave him new life.
DeVett said he has stayed in contact with some of his fellow marines. and though he once couldn’t talk about his experiences, today he uses them to help others. He found freedom, he said, adding with a grin, that once he started talking about it, “They couldn’t shut me up.”
PerspectiveEven after 70 years since he was first drafted into the military, 88-year old Gene Kahley, of Weikert, still gets emotional on Memorial Day.
Kahley, who was born and raised in Weikert and attends Hironimus Union Church, served 1952 to 1956 on an aircraft carrier in the Navy, circling the globe twice. He cruised through the Panama and Suez canals, suffered with seasickness, rode out hurricanes, watched bullfights in Spain, and toured the scenic coastlands of Australia. But the one thing he remembers most is the perspective he gained about how blessed America really is.
“In one cruise, we were in 27 foreign ports,” he said, adding with a shake of his head, “We don’t want to live like they do. Young people don’t realize what it’s like, because they’ve never been there.”
On Memorial Day, he wants those young people, especially, to understand the sacrifice so many men and women have made through the years to keep America free.
“Young people don’t realize the people lying here and what they did for them,” Kahley said as he looked out over the graves of the Hironimus Union Church cemetery, where his parents, as well as his brother, who was also a veteran, are buried.
DeVett said Memorial Day is also a day to remember what One in particular did to set people free.
His sermon Sunday morning is the only one he said he has preached more than once in his life. He has preached it each Memorial Day Sunday for 16 years.
“It seems to be more fitting every year,” he said.
Quoting Ronald Reagan, George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, the Declaration of Independence, and the Constitution, he said it is important to remember why so many millions of Americans have given their lives, from the time of the American Revolution to the present.
“The source of freedom is not from the king or the government, but from God,” he said.
In a day when many are trying to remove religious expression from the public square, he said Memorial Day is a time to remember the One who gives true freedom.
“Far greater pains were suffered for our spiritual freedom,” he said, “when Jesus, our Lord and Savior, hung on the cross…Jesus had the weight of the entire world’s sins on his shoulders.”
“That’s the gospel,” he added. “He came to seek and to save the lost. It’s the greatest expression of love that ever happened in this life.”
And another great expression of love has been shown in all the men and women who gave their lives to keep America connected to the foundations that have made it so strong and free.
“We need to stand up for the Christian principles on which this nation was founded,” he added.
Those principles that so many died for.
“We owe a great debt to those who served.”