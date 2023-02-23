LEWISBURG — Tim Karr, president and CEO at Villager Realty, Inc., recently announced real estate sales achievements for the brokerage firm during 2022.
“I am excited to announce another exceptional year for the agents on the Villager Home Team,” he said.
“Villager, in spite of limited inventory and rising interest rates in 2022, listed and sold 673 units and assisted Valley homeowners in a very competitive housing market.
Our exceptional Villager agents skillfully met the challenges of the market and the needs of their clients, with nearly $138,000,000 in real estate sales. We are very proud to share the list of recipients who earned company awards in 2022.”
They were: agent of the year, Sabra Karr; office of the year, Danville; hero of the year, Stephanie DiDomenico and rookie of the year, Drew Sassaman.
Top sales agents, by office, were: Janet Hummer, Danville; Sabra Karr, Lewisburg; Pam Whitenight, Northumberland.
Top listing agents, by office, were: Stephanie DiDomenico, Danville; Terry McLaughlin, Lewisburg; Pam Whitenight, Northumberland.
Villager’s President’s Club: Sabra Karr, Janet Hummer, Stephanie DiDomenico, Gretchen Bellott, Trish Ruth, Monica Root, Bonnie Trump, Pam Whitenight, Terry McLaughlin, Rebecca Judy and Ray Beachy.
Silver Diamond Club (sales in excess of $3 million): Sabra Karr, Janet Hummer, Stephanie DiDomenico, Gretchen Bellott, Trish Ruth, Monica Root, Bonnie Trump, Pam Whitenight, Terry McLaughlin, Rebecca Judy, Ray Beachy, Cory Poticher, Terry Conrad and Drew Sassaman.