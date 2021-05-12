Vincent Edgar Boyer, of McAlisterville, entered into eternal rest Thursday, May 6, 2021.
Born Feb. 20, 1931, he was the youngest son of Professor Frank Peter and Sara Ellen (Edmunds) Boyer of Mifflinburg.
He is survived by his wife, Anna Jo (Arnold) Boyer of McAlisterville; his children, Pamela of York, Susan of Harrisburg, and Robert of Freeburg. He is also survived by five granddaughters, three great-granddaughters and one great-grandson.
Vincent was preceded in death by his brother, David Eugene Boyer, killed in action in Europe during World War II; sister, Jean Boyer Benson of Waterbury, Connecticut; brother, Spencer Edmunds Boyer of Mifflinburg, John Clement Boyer of Camp Hill, and Winston Boyer of Mifflinburg.
Vincent was a 1948 graduate of Mifflinburg High School and a 1952 graduate of Susquehanna University with a degree in education.
He was employed for 42 years in the garment industry, in progression, as an office worker, payroll clerk, office manager, plant manager, owner and executive president of L. Shellenberger & Sons, Inc., East Salem Shirt Manufacturing Company, and Richfield Shirt Manufacturing Company, retiring in 1993.
He was a member and president of East Juniata School District, member and president of the combined Juniata School District, an initial member of the Mifflin-Juniata Vocational Technical School, and the Tuscarora Intermediate Unit.
Vincent was a member, officer, and longtime Sunday school teacher at the Trinity Lutheran Church of McAlisterville.
He was a member, secretary, and president of the Fayette Lions Club, secretary of the Fayette Boy Scouts, and Fayette Community Carnival, a member of the Lewistown Elks, Selinsgrove Moose, Thompsontown Amvets, and the Lost Creek Golf Club.
In his retirement years, Vincent enjoyed his family, his church, reading, swimming, gardening, walking, writing, and traveling extensively to many areas of the world.
All services will be private, with Celebrant Ann Boyer officiating. Interment will be held in Goodwill Cemetery.
The family kindly ask in lieu of flowers donations in Mr. Boyer's memory be made to McAlisterville Men's Baseball Team, send to Rodney Brandt, 233 Liberty Road, McAlisterville, PA 17049.
Arrangements are entrusted to Brown Funeral Homes, Inc., 111 Westfall St., McAlisterville.
Online condolences and tributes can be shared with the family at www.brownfuneralhomesinc.com.