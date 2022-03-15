Vincent E. “Vince” Meisinger, 66, of Main Street, Montandon, passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Vince was born May 13, 1955, in Harrisburg, a son of the late Harold and Rose Jean (Musi) Meisinger. On July 20, 2002, he married the former Teresa A. Persing who survives.
He was a 1974 graduate of Shikellamy High School. Mr. Meisinger was retired from Weis Markets, Sunbury and was currently employed with Susquehanna Valley Limousine & Taxi Service.
As an Authorized Lay Worship Leader, Vince was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, Lewisburg.
He had many hobbies including woodworking, gardening and was a model railroader. He was an accomplished photographer and had the ability to fix just about anything that he used to help others in need.
In addition to his wife, Vince is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Tracy and Michael Troutman of Marysville; three sons and two daughters-in-law, Joe Tamanini and fiancé Lauren Garson of New York City, N.Y., Scott and Michelle Klobe of Rock Hill, S.C., Matthew and Nicole Klobe of Hamburg; five grandchildren, Abigail and Natalie, Lillian, Liam and Benjamin; one sister and brother-in-law, Lynn and Steve Hullihen of Marietta, Ga.; two brothers, Joseph Meisinger of Camarillo, Calif., Bernie Meisinger of Los Angeles, Calif.; and his many nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may call from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 300 Queen St., Northumberland, where funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. with Rev. Steven Middernacht officiating assisted by Rev. Karla Leiby.
Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery, Northumberland.
Due to family medical conditions, it is requested that those attending please wear a mask.
Donations are kindly appreciated and can be made to Upper Susquehanna Synod, PO Box 36, Lewisburg, PA 17837. Memo line should include Memorial for Vincent Meisinger.
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland.