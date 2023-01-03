Vincent L. Zampetti Sr., 84, of 826 River Hill Drive, Danville (Riverside) died at his home early Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, after an illness.
Born in Wilkes-Barre on May 13, 1938, he was a son of the late Louis and Mary (Gianuzzi) Zampetti. He resided in the Danville area since 1966. He was a 1955 graduate of GAR High School, Wilkes-Barre and of the Temple University School of Pharmacy.
Vince was employed by Geisinger Medical Center as a pharmacist from 1982 until he retired in 2004. Earlier he was employed by the former Rea & Derrick Drug Store in Danville from 1966 to 1982.
He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Danville and a life member of the Southside Fire Co. in Riverside.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, the former Regina M. “Jean” Gainard on June 24, 2006; and by a brother, Louis Zampetti in November 2022.
Vince is survived by three sons, Louis J. Zampetti and his wife Yvonne, Flemington, N.J., Vincent L. Zampetti Jr. and his wife Lisa, Riverside and Victor J. Zampetti and his wife Debbie, Cazenovia, N.Y.; eight grandchildren, Tyler, Courtney, Samantha, Louis, Mathew, Michael, Shaun and Connor; his companion, Jackie Starr; two brothers, Donald Zampetti, Mountain Top and Joseph Zampetti and his wife Jackie, Wyoming; and a sister-in-law, Peggy Zampetti, Chandler, Ariz.
Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Roat-Kriner Funeral Home, 1133 Bloom Road, Danville with his pastor, Rev. Timothy Marcoe officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to noon.
Interment will follow in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials may be sent to the Southside Fire Co., 200 Avenue D., Danville, PA 17821.
