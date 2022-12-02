Vincent Roy Schenk, of Selinsgrove, PA, was called home to the Lord on Nov. 26, 2022, at the age of 91. He was born in Easton, PA, on May 28, 1931, to Harold and Grace (Frey) Schenk.
Vince joined the Navy and served during the Korean War aboard the U.S.S. Lake Champlain (CV-39) specializing in aviation ordinance. After serving in the war, he fell in love and married Carolyn Hammerstone in 1958 and they had and raised three children together, Jane, Eric and Kurt. Vince and Carolyn enjoyed 30 years of marriage together in Pennsauken and Moorestown, N.J., prior to her early passing.
He graduated from Rowan University with a bachelor’s degree in education. He went on to have a 27-year career teaching 4th- and 6th-grade science.
Vince remarried in 1990 to Mary Murphy (Ruff) and they shared 31 years of marriage together living in New Jersey, Georgia, Florida and Virginia prior to relocating with family to Selinsgrove.
Vince studied with a world-renowned wood carver and carved all the way until the end, with many of his creations winning various awards. He also enjoyed cooking, gardening, fishing and spending time with his family and friends in his free time. He recently could be found rocking on the front porch, chatting with everyone in the neighborhood, making friends wherever he went, or watching Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune or the polka with the volume on high. He will be remembered for his artistic creations, his super quick wit and having a pun for every situation.
Vince will be lovingly remembered by his daughter Jane (Michael) Markowitz; his son Kurt (Trisha Griffith) Schenk; his stepdaughters Margaret (Bryan) Rynearson and Mary Lou (Lloyd) Carmack; his daughter-in-law Rita Lipski; his grandchildren Anna Markowitz, Scott (Ann Marie) Carmack, Patrick (Maggie) Carmack, Sean (Allison) Carmack, PJ (Taylor) Carmack, Tom (Samantha) Rynearson, Kevin Rynearson, Katie Rynearson, and Jack Rynearson; his great-grandchildren Judith Rynearson and Sophie, Jonas, Nina, Tripp, Celeste, Colette, Eliza, Crew, Carson and Rory Carmack; his sister Gertrude Junglas; his brother-in-laws Bill (Maggie) Ruff and Jimmy (Bea) Ruff; his sister-in-law Cassie (Charlie) Wallace; and many other family and friends. He was predeceased by his parents Harold and Grace; his wives Carolyn and Mary; his son Eric; his stepson Austin Don Murphy; his siblings Virginia, Charles and Richard; his in-laws Henry and Angela Hammerstone and William and Peg Ruff; and his brother-in-law Richard Hammerstone.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, beginning at 10 a.m. with a funeral mass to follow at 11 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 112 Fairview Drive, Selinsgrove. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Susquehanna University’s scholarship fund in memory of Vincent Schenk.
Arrangements by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.