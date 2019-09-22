Viola N. Mangle, 94, Sunbury

Viola Nancy (Conrad) Mangle, 94, of Sunbury, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at ManorCare Health Services surrounded by family in her final hours.
Viola was born July 9, 1925, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late Wilbert and Susanna (Lenker) Conrad and the third eldest of their 14 children. One of Viola’s greatest joys throughout her lifetime, was spending time with her family, including her brothers and sisters.
On May 15, 1943, Viola married Arthur Mangle, of McAlisterville, in Hagerstown, Md. Shortly after they were married, Arthur received World War II draft orders in the Pacific and began his service with the U.S. Navy. As young newlyweds, separated by war, they relied on handwritten letters to connect halfway across the world. Her most beloved letter from him, which she always kept close to her heart, included the line, “The world is wide, The sea is deep, Thinking of you, I cannot sleep. If you love me as I love you, Nothing but death, Can part us two.”
In 1951, the couple purchased a farm in Augustaville, where they raised their children. Viola enjoyed planting and tending to the vegetable and flower gardens, which provided her with an abundance of produce to can and cook, hobbies she enjoyed throughout her lifetime.
By trade, Viola was a talented seamstress and used her skills to work for several local businesses including the Sunbury Textile Mills where she retired after 16 years of service. She was also employed at Nite Kraft, Leglon and the Second Street Shirt Factory. Sewing was another one of Viola’s favorite hobbies. She enjoyed designing and altering detailed items, including wedding gowns and accessories, costumes, bags, home decorations and more for family, friends and others.
Viola was an original member of United Lutheran Church in Sunbury where she was active in preparing and serving meals, sewing blankets for Lutheran World Relief, and she served as a member of the women’s group, the church council and the congregation’s prayer chain.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Judy Smith of Sunbury, and her son, James Mangle of New Columbia; granddaughter, Melissa Corbin and husband Dan; grandson, Philip Smith; granddaughter, Michelle Beck and husband Donnie; grandson, Josh Mangle; and grandson, Jared Mangle and wife Rachel; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; sisters, June Benner, Helen Reitz, Shirley Ward and Doris Conrad, all of Sunbury; brothers, George Conrad and wife Lena of Milton, Stan Conrad and wife Dorothy of Sunbury, and Jerry Conrad of Manchester; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents and husband, Viola was preceded in death by her infant son, William Arthur Mangle; sister, Elsie Conrad Cross; and five brothers, William “Bud,” Ralph, Dave, Lee and Steve Conrad.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the United Lutheran Church of Sunbury.
A viewing will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. today at the United Lutheran Church at Wolfe’s Crossroads where the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23.
Interment will be in the Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.
Arrangements are by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.