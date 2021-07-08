Viola “Vi” Rine, 88, went home to the Lord on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, while surrounded by family at her home in Danville.
She was born June 28, 1933, in Indian Lake, N.Y., to the late Arvin and Beatrice (King) Moulton. She married J. Mack Rine of Danville, on March 1, 1953, and they celebrated 42 loving years together until his death in 1995.
Viola was a farmer’s wife and the most hard-working, caring mother and grandmother that anyone could ask for. Later in their marriage, she traveled with Mack to five neighboring states to assist him with his crop dryer repair business. Together they built a log home for the family in her native Adirondacks that was their pride and joy and remains a favorite family retreat.
Viola was the heart and soul of her family and leaves them with immeasurable lifetime memories. She loved her vegetable garden and the summer canning process was an entire family undertaking. Viola’s door was always open, and there was always room at her table. In her later years, she enjoyed spending time in her rocker on her porch, visiting with family and neighbors, and watching her many birds.
Viola is survived by her children, Steven Rine and his wife Kathleen of Danville, Ruth (Rine) Pidcoe and her husband Barry of Milton, Robin (Rine) Worhach and her husband Joseph of Danville, and Gail (Rine) Peterman and her husband Dave of Unityville; her grandchildren and stepgrandchildren, Jeffrey Rine, David Rine, Lauren Dobbins, Carla Bickhart, Calvin Peterman, Kyle Peterman, Jason Worhach, Christopher Worhach, and Sara Frederick, along with all of their spouses; and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her youngest brother, Wesley Moulton of Indian Lake, N.Y., and numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Rita Rine; sisters, Reta Moulton and Ramona Sabattis; brother, Rodney Moulton; and her sister and best friend, Hilda Amell-Streeter.
Family and friends are welcome to attend a visitation from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, at the Chillisquaque Presbyterian Church in Pottsgrove, where a celebration of Viola’s life will begin at 11. A small luncheon will follow.
A private burial service officiated by Lay Pastor Charles North will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Chillisquaque Presbyterian Church.
Arrangements are by the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg.