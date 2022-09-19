Violet Carrie Boyer, 83, of Watsontown, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at the Gatehouse, Williamsport.
She was born Feb. 19, 1939, in Snyder County, a daughter of the late Levin Musser and Florence (Zeiber) Musser Zechman. Her first husband of 42 years, Daniel Miller, preceded her in death Dec. 13, 1998. On July 9, 2005, she married Wesley Boyer, who survives. Together they celebrated 17 years of marriage.
Violet attended Milton schools. After earning her GED, she graduated from Empire Beauty School, Sunbury, with a certificate in cosmetology. Violet worked as a laborer most of her life including the former JPM, Lewisburg, the former Zenith Corp., Watsontown and the former Milton Shoe Factory. She retired from McDonald’s, Lewisburg.
Loving her Lord and family, Violet was gentle, kind and with a spirit of servanthood for the Lord. She enjoyed reading her Bible and recording DVDs of Christian television. She was a founding member of Mount Deliverance Worship Center, New Columbia and enjoyed working two weeks every summer at the Mount Deliverance Youth Camp. Violet currently attended New Covenant Assembly of God, Montgomery, with Wesley.
She loved going shopping with her daughters and friends.
Surviving in addition to her husband are five children, Deborah Showers and her husband Robert Sr., of Mifflinburg, Bonnie Murphy, of Mifflinburg, Tracy Pfleegor and her husband, Michael, of New Columbia, Tammy Musser, of Mifflinburg and David Miller and his wife Sandy, of Milton; two stepchildren, Wesley Boyer Jr. and his wife, Chiney, of Mechanicsburg and Millie Varner and her husband, Daniel, of Montgomery; one sister, Nancy Day and her husband Donald Sr., of Mifflinburg; one brother, Robert Musser and his wife Diane, of Milton; 12 grandchildren, Robert Showers Jr., Justin Showers, Tieah Newman, Michael Frazee, Benjamin Pfleegor, Geoffrey Pfleegor, Melissa Day, Timothy Day, Jeremy Day, David Boyer, Joshua Boyer and Troy Varner; 23 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and first husband, she was predeceased by nine siblings, Arlene, Patricia, George, Cyril “Frank,” Mildred “Dolly,” Irene, Charles, Margaret and Pauline.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at New Covenant Assembly of God, 1270 Pinchtown Road, Montgomery, and again from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, followed by the funeral at 11 a.m.
Burial will follow in the Mount Deliverance Church Cemetery, New Columbia.
The family will provide the flowers and suggests contributions in Violet’s name be made to the Gatehouse and mailed to the Susquehanna Health Foundation, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701.
The family is being assisted by Grenoble Funeral Home & Crematory, 308 Main St., Watsontown.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at wwww.grenoblefuneralhome.com.