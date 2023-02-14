Violet E. Hummel, 88, of Penns Creek, passed away in the early morning of Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born Oct. 8, 1934, in Center Township, Snyder County, a daughter of the late Ralph J. and Lucille J. (Lynn) Schell. She was married to Walter E. Hummel who preceded her in death in 1993.
Violet was employed at the Sterling and Huntingdon silk mills in Mifflinburg. She was affiliated with Hummel’s United Methodist Church in Middleburg.
She enjoyed gardening and caring for her yard.
Surviving are six grandchildren, Michelle, Heather, Justin, Jeremy, Joshua and Jared Hummel; three great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Stahl, Orion Hummel and Declan Aikey; two great-great-grandchildren, Jilliana and Kaleia; and a daughter-in-law, Sharon Hummel.
She was preceded in death by a son, Ralph Hummel in 2020; four brothers, Raymond, Ralph, George and Charles Schell; and five sisters, Marie Kratzer, Pauline Steffen, Bertha Newcomer, Ethel Schell and Helen Schell.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, followed by the funeral at 11 with Pastor Carvel K. May officiating.
Burial will be in Hummel’s Church Cemetery, Middleburg.