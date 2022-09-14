Violet June (Brosius) Gemberling was born to Clair and Theresa Brosius, April 26, 1930, in Winfield. She was the 11th of 13 children.
“VJ” graduated from Northumberland High School. Though her original plan was to attend nursing school, she changed course after meeting the love of her life Robert Gemberling — they married July 23, 1949.
They owned a fruit farm outside of Sunbury and operated a successful mobile grocery store, delivering bread and food to rural Sunbury. Violet worked for Leader Nursing Home where she retired in 1992. Violet enjoyed traveling, spending time with her family. After Robert's passing she moved in with her daughter Julie and son-in-law Dennis.
Her grandchildren will forever remember Gram’s mint iced tea and cut out sugar cookies. Most of all, her children and grandchildren will remember a woman who loved her Lord. Violet attended Seven Points Chapel.
She is survived by her daughters, Diana (Bill) Smoley, Linda (Rick) Zwatty, Julie (Dennis) Powell, Trude (Will) Ferguson; daughter-in-law, Betty Kelly; 15 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren; brother, Eugene Brosius; sister, Avis; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded by her husband, Bob; son, Douglas; and many siblings.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Seven Points Christian Assembly, Captain Bloom Road, followed by the funeral service is at 11.
Burial will immediately follow in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.
Donations can be made in her memory to Seven Points Christian Assembly or Gideons international.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury.