Violet M. Bowersox, 89, of Middleburg, passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022, at the home of her daughter after a lengthy struggle with Alzheimer's.
She was born Oct. 20, 1932, in Beaver Springs, a daughter of the late Samuel and Effie (Lepley) Hartman. Violet was a 1950 graduate of Beaver Vocational High School. On Oct. 17, 1950, she married George Bowersox, who preceded her in death on Feb. 28, 2015. Together they celebrated 64 years of marriage. As a newly-wed couple, she followed her husband to Texas for his tour in the Air Force. She expressed fond memories of living in their little camper and working in Bing Crosby's boot factory.
She was a member of the Mifflinburg Church of the Nazarene. In her later years, she attended the Beavertown God's Missionary Church.
Violet was a hard worker and was employed at many different local businesses over the years: The Laurelton Center, American Home Foods (Chef Boyardee), and Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit. She and her husband started their own farming operation in 1956, working together to raise poultry, steers, and crops. Their farm was one of the first commercial poultry farms in Snyder County.
She enjoyed reading, flower gardening, making the most delicious homemade ice cream, but her biggest joy was her family. She was chef and chauffeur to her six granddaughters who fondly recall going on day trips, baking Christmas cookies, and memorizing Bible verses with her.
Violet left an example and legacy of faith to her family and friends.
Surviving are her son, Douglas Bowersox and his wife Susan, of Middleburg; daughter, Dawn Woodling and husband William, of Middleburg; six granddaughters, Shannon Sholley and husband Heath, Kahla DeSmit and husband Ray, Rebecca Parthemer and husband Derrick, Calli Bowersox, Nakia Bowersox, and Sommer Bowersox; and four great-grandchildren, Paisley, Odin, Reagan, and Preston.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Pauline Zieber, Frances Fuhrman, Gladys Hommel, and two in infancy, Barbra Ann and Mabel Mae.
Relatives and friends will be received from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 24, followed by the funeral at 3, at Vicksburg Community Christian Church, 6460 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg, with Pastor Jeff Yount officiating.
Burial will be in Union Cemetery, Penns Creek.
Contributions in Violet's memory may be made to Dan & LaDawn Smith, P.O. Box 206, St. Francis, SD 57572, who are family missionaries from South Dakota working with the Lakota and Sioux Native Americans on the Rosebud Reservation.
Funeral arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.