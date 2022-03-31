Violet M. Hoffman, 92, of Rebuck, died Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Nottingham Village Nursing Center.
Born Sept. 26, 1929, in Klingerstown, she was the daughter of the late Herman and Jennie (Mattern) Erdman.
She was the widow of Bobby Hoffman who preceded her in death in 2010. They were married for 59 years.
She is survived by her sister, Daisy Drumheller; sisters-in-law, Rhoada (Hoffman) Erdman and Dorothy (Paul) Erdman; brother-in-law, James (Gertie) Stine, 28 nieces and nephews and numerous great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by sisters, Margaret Kessler, Ruth Coleman, Dorothy Wolfgang, Arlene Bordner and Gertie Stine; and brothers, Lester Erdman, Marlin Erdman, Ernest Erdman and Paul Erdman.
She worked for the former Muskin Shoe Factory and other area clothing factories in addition to working on their family farm.
She was a member and church choir member of the Salem Church for more than 60 years.
Family will receive friends from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, April 1, at Salem Church of Rough and Ready, where funeral services will begin at 11 a.m.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Family requests memorial donations be made to Salem Church of Rough and Ready, 11 Church Road, Klingerstown, PA 17941.
Hoover-Boyer Funeral Homes Ltd., Elizabethville, a Minnich Funeral Establishment, handled the arrangements.