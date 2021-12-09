Violet M. (Kratzer) Klinger peacefully entered into eternal life Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, to be with her heavenly father, from the comfort of her beloved Middleburg home.
She was born May 14, 1945, at her parents’ home in Evendale, Monroe Township, Juniata County, the daughter of Stearl H. and Olive M. (Strawser) Kratzer. She grew up in Mount Pleasant Mills, and graduated from Middleburg High School in 1963, where she was the president of the Future Teachers of America. She graduated from Bloomsburg State College in 1967 with a Bachelor of Science in Education and then began her teaching career at West Snyder High School. Learning never stopped, in 1988 she earned a Reading Specialist Degree and in 1989, she obtained her Master of Education from Bloomsburg University.
She was introduced to the love of her life, Major Chandis L. Klinger (USAF) and they were married on July 11, 1970, in St. John’s Lutheran Church in Mount Pleasant Mills. As a military family, they moved from Tennessee to Ohio, to Virginia and eventually back to Pennsylvania in 1984, where they built their home and raised their children, Hans and Kristy. She and Chandis were married for 51 years and were steadfast to God, family and to each other.
She began as a social studies teacher early in her career. Then her passion for teaching was briefly interrupted to raise her own children. After receiving her Master’s Degree, she brought a love of reading to her seventh and eighth-grade students. She taught in the Midd-West School District for 27 years, finally retiring in 2011.
Her passions were quilting, sewing, gardening, planting flowers, researching genealogy, and decorating for holidays. She loved to travel and visited most of the 50 states with her husband. She was an expert seamstress and made Civil War dresses and clothing for herself and others. She loved attending Civil War and World War II reenactments. One of her favorites was dressing as “Rosie the Riveter.”
She worked side-by-side with Chandis, her husband of 51 years, to maintain their woodland estate. Together they shared so many wonderful memories of building a house, raising a family, and enjoying time with close friends and family.
She was a charter member of the American Spasmodic Torticollis Association, and the founder and coordinator of the Dystonia Support Group of Central Pennsylvania since 1993. She was dedicated to helping others throughout Pennsylvania who suffered from similar muscle conditions by talking with them and guiding them to proper care. She enjoyed participating in the Snyder County Historical Society and the PA/NJ Chapter of the American Chestnut Foundation.
She was an active member of Paxtonville United Methodist Church and loved to sing, especially her favorite hymns. She sang in the choir and was a Sunday school teacher for many years. Her steadfast faith in God saw her through many difficult times in her life.
Her greatest joys were being a mother to Hans and Kristy, being a grandmother to Libby and Addy, and spending time with her family and friends. She devoted the last 8 years of her life to caring for her husband Chandis who suffered from Parkinson’s Disease and required around the clock care. She forged many friendships over these difficult times and truly appreciated all the help she received from each and every one of the Almond Tree caregivers. Only 16 days after losing the love of her life, she joined him in Heaven.
She will be deeply missed by everyone whose lives she touched including countless students. She was preceded in death by her husband, Chandis Klinger; and by her parents, Stearl and Olive (Strawser) Kratzer.
She is survived by a son, Hans (Anne Leigh) Klinger; a daughter, Kristy (Bernd Haase) Klinger; two granddaughters, Elizabeth and Addisyn; one sister, Phyllis (William) Burns; and one brother, Harold (Connie) Kratzer.
A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m. at the Paxtonville United Methodist Church in Paxtonville, with Pastor Ryan Krauss officiating. The service will also be available to stream via the Paxtonville UMC website.
Burial will be in St. John’s Lutheran Church Cemetery, Mount Pleasant Mills.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Dystonia Medical Research Foundation, 1 E. Wacker Dr., Suite 1730, Chicago, IL 60601.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills.