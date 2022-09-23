Virginia E. “Ginger” Hayes, 70, of Mount Pleasant Mills, entered eternal rest, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville,.
Ginger was born March 9, 1952, in Lewistown, a daughter of the late William T. Stratford Sr. and Dorothy E. (Steele) Wolfe. On Dec. 8, 2001, she married the love of her life, Ricky L. Hayes, who preceded her in death on July 5, 2022.
Ginger was a homemaker, and she had a talent for decorating. Along with decorating, she enjoyed collecting antiques, crafting, and attending auctions.
She is survived by a daughter, Raquel Lyter and Mechele Fisher; a son, Alton Jon-Michael Lyter and his wife Amy; stepdaughter, Amanda Egenrieder and her husband Bryar; stepgrandchildren, Zackary Nangle and Abby, Kennedy, and Colson Egenrieder; and a brother, William Stratford and his wife Michelle.
Ginger was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
There will be no services.
Memorial contributions in loving memory of Ginger may be made to Care and Share Thrift Store, 14760 PA Route 235, Millerstown, PA 17062.
The George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, has been entrusted with the arrangements.