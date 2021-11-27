Virginia L. Keefer, 86, died Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born March 15, 1935, in Milton, the daughter of the late Ralph and Margaret Derr. After graduating high school, she married Donald L. Keefer, who preceded her in death March 26, 2017. Together they celebrated 62 years of marriage.
Virginia is survived by her daughters, Kay Lynn (Thomas) and Roxane (Richard); three grandchildren, Andrew, Nicole and Adria and a great-grandson, Ronin.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a brother, Glen.
Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Harmony Cemetery, Milton.
The family is being assisted by Grenoble Funeral Home & Crematory, 308 Main St. Watsontown.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com