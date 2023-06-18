Virginia M. “Ginger” Reidle, 82, of New Columbia Rd., New Columbia passed away surrounded by her family on Friday, June 16, 2023, at her home. Born in Lewisburg on Jan. 7, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Lee F. and Mary Catherine (Wetzel) Yost. She was married on Sept. 19, 1959, to LeRoy “Pep” Reidle who survives.
Ginger was a 1958 graduate of Milton High School, and she worked at Conagra. She was a former member of Trinity United Methodist Church in New Columbia. She enjoyed gardening and cooking. Ginger loved to spend time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Pep; three children, Jean Satteson and husband, Doug of New Columbia, Bindy Myers and husband, Mike of New Columbia, and Roy Reidle, and wife, Sharon of Danville; two brothers, Raymond Yost of Canada, and Harry Yost of New Columbia; a sister, Jean Zettlemoyer of New Columbia; eight grandchildren, Chase, Jeran and husband, Zack, Matt, Abby, Haley, Addi, Rory, and Sawyer; and three great grandchildren, Alex, Drake, and Charlotte.
Ginger was preceded in death by three brothers, James Yost, Lee Yost, and William Yost; and a granddaughter, Riley Reidle.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10-11 a.m. on June 21 at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Lisa Barnes officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery in New Columbia.
