Virginia Mae (Richard) Nefsky, 92, of N. Market Street, Elysburg, Pa., died on Sept. 14, 2021, passing into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was born Nov. 9, 1928, in Elysburg, the daughter of the late John Wesley and Vila Mae (Wrenn) Richard.
The family moved to Chester during World War II where Virginia attended Ridley Township High School. They returned to Elysburg in time for her to complete her senior year with Ralpho Township High School, graduating in the class of 1946.
She graduated from the Central-Penn Business School, Harrisburg, Pa., in 1949 and then went to work for the United States Marine Corps Aviation in the Navy Annex, Arlington, Va., from 1949 to 1952, advancing from Clerk-Typist to Assistant Manager of Civilian Personnel. She returned to Elysburg and worked in the Sunbury office of the State Workmen's Insurance Company. In 1964, Virginia became the postal clerk for the Elysburg Post Office. She followed her father, John, and grandfather E.K. Richard, both Elysburg postmasters, as postmaster of the office following John's retirement in 1973. She retired from that position in 1989.
Virginia was also a part of the family's business, Richard's Market, and would share fond memories of her parents and grandfather making ice cream, of the men harvesting block ice, and of friends and customers and a simpler time.
Gifted with music, she shared her talents as an organist and pianist at community events and encouraged many youngsters of all ages in their musical pursuits. Virginia served as a church organist for more than 65 years, starting in 1955 at Jacob's United Church of Christ (UCC) at Reeds Station, commonly referred to as The Brick, where she was a member. She soon added the services at St. Peter's UCC (The Blue Church), Paxinos, Pa. Virginia provided music at the services of both churches until her death.
As a young woman, Virginia was a member of the Iris Chapter No. 306 Order of The Eastern Star in Shamokin, Pa. She served as treasurer of the Pine Hill Cemetery Association and of Jacob's UCC.
When she wasn't practicing the organ and looking for just the right music for Sunday, she was managing and maintaining bookwork for rental properties, playing in the dirt with her flower and vegetable gardens, going exploring on car rides, making bread, and keeping in close contact with friends and relatives. She loved shopping, especially for clothes, and enjoyed visitors. In all her dealings and interactions she never forgot the people who helped her grow. "Ginnie" had a generous, giving heart, and an infectious laugh.
Virginia married Jonas Nefsky in August 1974. Joe preceded her in death in 2007. She is survived by daughter Karen L. (Richard) and husband Donald A. Nichols, Jr., of Union Furnace, Pa.; two stepsons, Joshua L. Nefsky (Barbara M. Friedman) of Orient, N.Y., and Arthur Nefsky (Rebecca Williams) of San Diego, Calif.; and grandsons John D. Nichols, William R. Nichols, and Cooper F. Nefsky.
Virginia's spirit brought joy to all she encountered. We rejoice in her long and well-lived life and that she is now making music and singing praises in Heaven.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Oct. 31, 2021, at Jacob's UCC at Reed's Station, 759 Roadarmel Lane, Paxinos, Pa. Family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. The service, officiated by Pastor Paul Gurba Jr. and assisted by Mr. Ron Marcheskie, will begin at 3 p.m. followed by a meal and fellowship. The church facilities are handicapped accessible.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Allen R. Horne Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Catawissa, Pa. Inurnment will be at the convenience of the family at Pine Hill Cemetery, Elysburg, Pa.
Memorial contributions may be made to Jacob's UCC, Jennie LaPointe, Treasurer, PO Box 177, Paxinos, Pa. 17860 or to a Veteran's charity of your choice.
Family and friends may send online condolences to allenrhornefuneralhome.com