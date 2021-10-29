Virginia M. Taylor (Strohecker), 99, a lifetime resident of Sunbury, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at the Mansion in Sunbury.
Virginia was born July 10, 1922, in Allentown, a daughter of the late Gurney W. and Kathryn (Ferster) Strohecker.
She was a graduate of the Sunbury High School class of 1943.
She married the late Charles W. Taylor in June of 1947. They shared 28 years together, before his unexpected passing in July of 1975.
Virginia was a lifelong member of The First Reformed United Church of Christ, Sunbury, where she sang in the church choir and was a member of the Golden Notes.
She was a member of the Regina Rebekah Lodge No. 230 for more than 50 years, where she had been Noble Grand of her lodge several times and President of Tri-County several years. She also belonged to Amaranth-Fort Augusta Court No. 127, Eastern Star No. 266 and was a former member of White Shrine.
Virginia was employed by the Sunbury High School until her retirement.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by one son, David A. Taylor.
She is survived by two sons, Charles Taylor and his wife Deb of Northumberland and Timothy Taylor and his wife Sue of Cincinnati, Ohio; one daughter, Debra Heim of Selinsgrove; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be private in Pomfret Manor Cemetery, Sunbury.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made in Virginia's name to the First Reformed United Church of Christ, 160 Chestnut St., Sunbury, PA 17801,
Virginia's family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff at The Mansion Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility for their care and compassion.
"The hills fill my heart with the sound of music, my heart wants to sing every song it hears. My heart wants to beat like the wings of the birds that rise from the lake to the trees. My heart will be blessed with the sound of music, and I'll sing once more."