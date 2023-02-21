Virginia Phyllis “Ginny” Hollenbach, 79, of King Street, Northumberland, went home to be with her Lord, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, surrounded by her family.
Ginny was born May 2, 1943, in Lewisburg, a daughter of the late Reynolds and Dorothy (Gilbert) Anderson. On Feb. 12, 2000, she married Marlin L. Hollenbach Jr. who survives.
She was a 1961 graduate of Sunbury High School. Ginny was employed by various local businesses including Weis Markets, K-Mart and the YMCA, but most importantly she cared for her family and home.
Mrs. Hollenbach was a member of the Stonington Baptist Church where she enjoyed teaching children’s ministry.
She enjoyed crocheting, sewing and playing cards with friends. She loved to travel and going for car rides with her husband, Marlin. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family; her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband of 23 years, Ginny is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Larry R. Jr. and Sheree Snyder of Colorado Springs, Colo., Christopher M. and Jen Snyder of Elizabethtown; two daughters, Wendy L. Snyder and spouse Robin Deitrich of Winfield, Debra S. Fry and husband Richard of Muncy Valley; her numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her brother, Jeff Anderson; sisters, Darla Schell and Rachel Attinger; and her many nieces, nephews, cousins and her several granddogs.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Billy Anderson.
Funeral services will be private with Pastor Brad Gray officiating.
Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery, Northumberland.
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland.