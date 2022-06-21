SUNBURY — Valley businesses and organizations were honored for persevering, evolving and helping to revitalize tourism in the region.
Six different organizations received awards dating back three years to 2020, the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Timothy Dowhower, marketing director for the Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau. The firms were recognized during a special visitors bureau event at Whispering Oaks Vineyard on Tuesday night.
“They all did something unique that has greatly impacted the Susquehanna River Valley,” Dowhower said.
UnPAved of Susquehanna River Vally, Spyglass Ridge Winery, of Sunbury, and Joy Through the Grove at Knoebels received the Herb Bendt Award, presented for events, businesses or individuals who act favorably toward tourism in the Valley.
Shamokin Area Businesses for Economic Revitalization (SABER), Nomad Distilling Company, of Williamsport, and Covered Bridge Brewhaus in Shamokin received the Dan Baylor Tourism Entrepreneurial Award. The award is given to individuals and organizations exhibiting exemplary spirit in tourism.
Herb Bendt recipient UnPAved of the Susquehanna River Valley is one of the top 10 graveling events — bicycling on unpaved roads and trails — in the U.S.
“They kind of reinvented themselves,” Dowhower said. “We are extremely proud to have these businesses located in the Valley.”
He said events like UnPAved make the area a unique destination.
Dave Pryor, UnPAved co-founder, said he wanted to create more localized event for offroad bicyclists, a hallmark event on the east coast. He said there are many different facets to UnPAved.
“Rail trail was the key,” said Mike Kuhn, co-founder. “And then it got us out to the forest, and that was huge. That’s what makes it work.”
“It was a key element,” Pryor said.
Both Pryor and Kuhn ride in the events with participants.
UnPAved, which starts Oct. 9 and is expected to have 1,500 participants this year, has other events happening around it, like a training camp, and is expanding into overnight events, according to Pryor.
“Participants can start the day before,” Pryor said. “I don’t know if we know exactly where we’re headed but there are lots of opportunities.”
Breakfast is provided, they said.
Pryor gave credit to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) and Bald Eagle State Forest for being active participants.
As far as impact beyond the trails, the popular events have prompted hotels to make special packages around UnPAved, according to Pryor.
Spyglass Ridge Winery, now in its 21st year, was the first winery in the area and, along with five other wineries launched the Valley wine trail, according to owner Tom Webb.
Webb, a former recording engineer, said there are now 18 wineries on the trail and two more ready to jump onboard.
“Feels great. It’s really nice because you’re always working. It’s kind of a gift to feel recognized,” Webb said.
The winery’s live show venue also has drawn in concert-goers from New York Philadelphia, Maryland and Virginia to see artists like Sheryl Crow, ZZ Top and Jeff Dunham.
Concerts for 2023 will feature Stix, REO Speedwagon and Skillet.
Some attendees have come from as far away as New Zealand, according to Webb’s wife, Tammy Webb.
“For me, that’s the really cool thing, we’re drawing people,” Tom Webb said.
Tammy said one of the reasons they came is because nobody knew Sunbury.
“People now know where Sunbury is,” she said.
“When we built the winery, everybody thought we were nuts,” Tom Webb said.
Next on Spyglass’ to do list? A distillery.
“Hopefully. We’ll see with the economy,” Webb said.
Knoebels started its Joy through the Grove drive-thru holiday display during the pandemic as a gift to the community.
“It brought a little joy while maintaining a safe environment,” said Jon Slodysko, Knoebels operations manager, who has worked at the park for 27 years. “We’re very grateful for the recognition and our fans and guests that recognize our hard work.”
He said he hopes people come back to the park in the future.
Covered Bridge Brewhaus, with a team of 15 employees — including two new brewers and six bartenders — took advantage of opportunities provided by the pandemic.
“Proud to be part of revitalization of Shamokin,” said Eric Kuijpers, Brewhaus owner. “COVID hit us but we kept changing our strategy. Instead of shutting the door, we kept trying different ways of making it work.”
Kuijpers called the award unexpected and said it was humbling to receive it. The business has been running for seven years — business is good, he said — and has grown from one store to three and is now doing outdoor events.
The addition of Kuijpers’ girlfriend, Cindy, as manager took the business “to a new level,” he said.
Another Dan Baylor Award recipient, SABER, has been integral in Shamokin’s revitalization.
SABER was an initiative by State Rep. Kurt Masser, according to the agency’s president, Kathy Vetovich.
“I took over and it was the catalyst from then on,” Vetovich said.
A decade ago, Shamokin seemed like another depressed small town.
Vetovich said during the pandemic 10 new businesses came to Shamokin.
“That wasn’t solely because of SABER but they were the impetus for new businesses,” said Vetovich. “We’re very collaborative in what we’re doing. There’s a lot of different facets to SABER.
“Working with the visitors bureau opens up so many opportunities. For them to recognize us, it’s certainly an honor to be making a difference in the area.”