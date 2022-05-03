If someone asked what Vitamin C does, most of us would probably say it helps fight off colds — but we’d be selling the substance short.
“We tend to like to pigeonhole vitamins,” said Dr. Thomas Krebs, Family Medicine of Evangelical — Middleburg. “We think of Vitamin C for colds, but it’s useful for a lot more than that.”
“Vitamin C is important for wound healing and is an important antioxidant,” said Dr. Kevin Ly, Geisinger Elysburg — Community Medicine. “It helps your immune system and helps absorb nonheme (plant-based) iron.”
Vitamin C is a water soluble vitamin, which means our bodies don’t store it, so we need it every day, Krebs said.
It does help build our immunity, said Dr. Marcus Powers, primary care physician at UPMC Lock Haven, adding that it also helps with the production of collagen, a protein that makes up skin and bones, cartilage and joints, and also blood vessels.
“It’s also an antioxidant, so it helps protect the body against all these harmful free radicals that we constantly interact with when it comes to the sunlight, the harmful sun rays or any other harmful radiation we encounter every day, as well as tobacco smoke and things like that,” he said.
Vitamin C is even involved in the production of brain chemicals like dopamine, Krebs said. Long-term deficiency of the vitamin can lead to fatigue and decreased cognition.
So, Vitamin C helps with healing wounds and building skin, bones and cartilage, absorbing iron, protecting against free radicals that can lead to illness and aging, and producing needed brain chemicals … not a bad bundle of benefits from a simple orange or tomato.
Need a Vitamin C supplement?The recommended dietary allowance of Vitamin C for adults is 90 mg for men and 75 mg for women, Ly said, but noted, “Smokers can require 35mg per day more than nonsmokers.”
If a patient is low in Vitamin C, the first thing most doctors recommend is making sure their diet includes a balance of fruits and vegetables.
“It’s not hard to get your Vitamin C,” Krebs said. “Eat one small to medium orange, you get 60 mg. But believe me, I have patients who don’t do that.”
Eating the right foods should be the primary focus, Powers agreed.
“Every once in a while you encounter patients who are so severely malnourished, or those individuals who are just not able to eat any food, then you definitely want to supplement for those individuals,” he said. “But for the most part, I definitely recommend foods that are high in Vitamin C.”
“The main time I will supplement with a Vitamin C supplement is when someone is getting a respiratory infection,” Krebs said. “I’ll recommend relatively high doses for a week or so.”
Natural sources of Vitamin CFortunately, a variety of foods rich in Vitamin C are readily available, Ly said. They can include vegetables like raw spinach, broccoli, green and red peppers, kale, potatoes, tomatoes, cabbage and Brussels sprouts. Fruits include any of the citrus fruits – oranges, lemons, limes, grapefruit – as well as kiwi, papaya and berries, such as strawberries.
“So as long as someone eats fruits and vegetables, it shouldn’t be hard to get your Vitamin C for the day, based on just having your vegetables and fruits,” Powers said.
Eating just two servings of fruit a day will probably provide enough Vitamin C, Krebs said.
“I eat an orange at lunch and a bowl of fruit after supper,” he said.
Saying he encourages his patients to avoid orange juice, which has a high concentration of sugar, and eat oranges, which then also provide fiber, he added, “Eat them in the way they were intended.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County.