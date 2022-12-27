Winter is settling in, which means comfort foods and holiday sweets are taking center stage — often leaving less room for fresh fruits and vegetables.
While some may lean on a multivitamin to round out their diets, Evangelical Community Hospital Dietician-Nutritionist Kimberly Criswell encourages people to think creatively this winter, like incorporating garlic and yogurt with live, active cultures into the foods they are already eating.
She said, “To support immune function and general health, you can rely on a variety of colorful fruits and vegetables, alliums like garlic, lean proteins, yogurt with live active cultures, legumes, nuts, seeds, green tea, herbs and spices, which will provide a variety of well-absorbed vitamins and minerals. There is a synergistic effect of getting your nutrients from food: some of the compounds in food, or combinations of vitamins and minerals, help the absorption of others. Also, the fiber in plant foods supports your microbiome, which in turn supports your overall health.”
Dr. Anne Cadau, a Family Physician with Geisinger Frackville agreed, “In general, people do not need vitamins if they’re eating a healthy diet. The adage is the United States has the most expensive urine in the world because most of [the vitamins] just get excreted.”
Criswell cautioned against taking large doses of any single vitamin or mineral, unless a health care provider has recommended it, because it can interfere with the absorption of other vitamins and minerals or mask deficiency symptoms. For this reason, she said that choosing one daily multiple vitamin or mineral supplement could be safer than purchasing several supplements separately.
She added, “You may need to take a supplement if your labs or physical symptoms show a deficiency, or if you have a health condition or dietary restriction that may cause decreased absorption or increased needs for certain vitamins or minerals.”
Cadau said that some fat-soluble vitamins like A, D, E and K are not excreted from the body, so people need to be particularly careful.
She said in the winter months residents of cold, grey climates like the Northeast become concerned about vitamin D which comes from the sun, but vitamin D is in many fortified foods such as milk and dairy products, orange juice and sometimes cereals.
She said those who need to be particularly concerned about vitamin D are infants, either breast- or bottle-fed, people who are institutionalized or homebound and unable to get out in the sun, and people with osteoporosis or malabsorption conditions like Crohn’s disease or Celiac.
A better vitamin to focus on, according to Cadau, is vitamin C, which is found in citrus fruits, tomatoes, and a host of other fruits and vegetables.
“While vitamin C has not been shown to decrease the incidence of the common cold, it has been shown to decrease the duration of a cold,” said Cadau.
If you choose to take a multivitamin to round out your diet, Cadau said that generics are just as effective as name-brands.
Timothy Wirth, staff pharmacist at UPMC in North Central PA said, “The best way to get most of our vitamins and minerals are through our foods, but if you can’t do that, multivitamins are helpful. They are all pretty much the same, with small changes based on your age and demographics (formulations for children, men, women and seniors).”
During cold and flu season, Wirth suggested the herb Echinacea which can be found in some cold products like Cold-Eeze, because it can lessen the duration of a cold.
Cadau added that Lutein is a proven antioxidant that has been shown to improve or prevent age-related macular degeneration, which is an eye condition, but cautioned that pregnant women and breastfeeding women should not use this supplement.
Trendy turmeric
According to the National Institutes of Health, turmeric, which is in the ginger family and is a major ingredient in curry powder, has been used in India for centuries for disorders of the skin, upper respiratory tract, joints and digestive system. Lately, turmeric has become trendy — as a dietary supplement for a variety of conditions, including arthritis, digestive disorders, respiratory infections, high cholesterol, allergies, liver disease, depression, dementia and many others, all of which need more studies.
Criswell said, “Turmeric contains the compound curcumin, which has potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. This is important because low grade chronic inflammation in the body is known to promote multiple diseases.”
She recommended consuming turmeric in combination with black pepper and healthy oils, to increase the amount your body is able to absorb and use.
“In my house, we mix turmeric into a broth blend, together with dried celery, parsley, marjoram, oregano, thyme, sage, winter savory, garlic and onion, cumin, smoked paprika, salt and pepper. I add 1 teaspoon of this mixture to each 1 cup of water when I am preparing a broth to cook any soup, grain, or legume. I also add some freshly grated or dried turmeric root when preparing food using tandoori curry powder or red curry paste. When I prepare fresh flatbread dough, I add some turmeric and ground black pepper for a gorgeous vibrant color and delicious flavor — it makes a great meal combined with hummus, olive tapenade, apple slices, and a fresh green salad,” she said.
Cadau cautioned that when using a spice or herbal supplement like turmeric, people should remember that they are not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration. She also said that people should carefully look at medication interactions – such as Orlistat for weight loss, Statins for cholesterol and Steroids.
All three experts said that it is important to inform your doctor and pharmacist about all medications, including over the counter vitamins and herbal supplements, because of possible drug interactions. In addition, a doctor can recommend specific dosing for your particular situation and physical needs.