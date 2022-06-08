Rain early...then remaining cloudy with thundershowers developing overnight. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Updated: June 8, 2022 @ 4:11 pm
A Celebration of Life Service for Vitilina D. Leitzel, of Lewisburg, who passed away May 13, will be held at Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, Route 45, Lewisburg, Saturday morning at 11.
