Vivian M. Reichen, 100, of Point Township Drive, Northumberland, passed away Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at Grandview Nursing Home, Danville.
Vivian was born June 14, 1922, in Port Trevorton, a daughter of the late Amos and Laura (Schwartz) Reichenbach. On May 13, 1995, she married Cameron W. Reichen, who survives.
She was a 1940 graduate of Sunbury High School.
Vivian worked in retail sales for several local department stores.
Cameron and Vivian supported the First Reformed United Church of Christ in Sunbury.
In addition to her husband, Vivian is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lisa (Duran) and Vince Shrawder of Paxinos; stepchildren, Walter and Lynn Reichen, Susan and Ken Boardman, Beverly Doyle, and Max and Catherine Reichen; grandchildren, Vince Jr. and wife Tiffany and Angela Ciccarone; stepgrandchildren, Kelly Reichen LaMotte and Christine Reichen, Larry Blosky and Heather Blosky Harter, Katherine McSweeney Firth and Michael Doyle, Scott Reichen, Mark Reichen, Bethany Reichen Neptune, Connor Krueger; great-grandchildren, Kiera Kosmer, Gavin and Gabriela Shrawder, Gianni and Nico Ciccarone; stepgreat-grandchildren, Jacob and Benjamin LaMotte, Marlo and Carly Harter, Grant, Henry and Phillip Reichen, Jamie Neptune, Skyla and Michael Doyle.
She was preceded in death by her grandson, Chad Shrawder; sister, Geraldine Smith; and brothers, Earl, Orville and Quinton Reichenbach.
A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland, where the funeral service will follow at noon with Pastor Lynn Schmoyer officiating.
Interment will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.
Vivian’s family would like to thank the staff of the Grandview Nursing Home and the physical therapy department for their kindness and the good care they took of Vivian while she was a patient there. They would also like to thank them for the support given to the family during this difficult time.