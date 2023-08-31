Volleyball
Danville Ironmen
Head coach: Erin Ross (1st season)
Assistant coaches: Kendra Boell, Gerrisa Strony, Sam Palmer, Claire Lawrence, Kathy DeHart.
Classification: District 4 Class AAA
Record last season: First-year program.
Roster: Azlyn Girardi, sr; Sydney McCormick, sr; Amelia Smith, sr; Jera Strony, sr; Lauren Weader, sr; Quinn Aikens, jr; Muhlisa Bahromova, jr; Gabby Cashner, jr; Marleigh Davis, jr; Harper Hendrickson, jr; Anna Hummel, jr; Kamryn Michaels, jr; Ava Ross, jr; Lauren Stoudt, jr; Breece Wilson, jr; Inseo Kwon, so; Jillian Lowe, so; Cheyenne Maurer, so; Kiyla Rogers, so; Lila Ross, so; Gabby Strony, so; Saige Treon, so; Maclin Hickey, fr; Alaina McDonough, fr; Ariane Pichardo, fr.
Lewisburg Green Dragons
Head coach: Amanda Geer (1st season)
Assistant coach: Elise Mullen.
Classification: District 4 Class AAA
Record last season: First-year program.
Varsity roster: Brooklyn Ayres, sr, L; Sydney Bolinsky, sr, OH; Makaila Huff, sr, OH; Bella Parnass, sr, MH; Elsa Fellon, jr, S/OH; Genesis Vazquez Ramos, jr, S/DS; Ava Motto, so, OH; Claire Chandler, fr, S; Ella Vance, fr, MH; Addison Putman, fr, S; Hayden Bitting, fr, L/DS.
Midd-West Mustangs
Head coach: Doug Boop (3rd season)
Assistant coaches: Delvin Hahn, Marlena Ford.
Classification: District 4 Class AA
Record last season: 2-12.
Top returnees: Macy Cook, sr, S; Holly Dillman, sr, S; Maylia Krebs, jr, OH; Veronica Hummel, jr, BS.
SCHUYLKILL LEAGUE
Lourdes Red Raiders
Head coach: Larry Czeponis (1st season)
Assistant coach: Caity Fox
Classification: District 4 Class A
Record last season: 7-13-0 overall.
Top returnees: Anna Keer, jr, MH; Anna Krebs, jr, S; Jelena “Jelly” Czeponis, sr, OH; Hailey Sutsko, sr, BRS; Rosie Mitchell, sr, OH; Corinne Feese, jr, L; Ella Kerris, jr, OH.
Newcomers of note: Dakota Boehmer, so, S/BRS.
TRI-VALLEY LEAGUE
East Juniata Tigers
Head coach: Chloe Rougeau (4th season)
Assistant coaches: Courtney Whitesel.
Classification: District 4 Class A
Record last season: 5-17 overall, 0-10 in TVL.
Top returnees: Kendahl Stroup, sr, L; Marissa Lauver, sr, MH; Danika Lucas, sr, MH.
Remainder of roster: Shana Burd, jr, OpH; Maggie Burdge, jr, OpH; Stephine Reichard, jr, OpH; Addison Dimm, so, OH; Emily Goodling, so, OH; Kennedy Seigler, so, S; Kylee Burd, fr, MH; Kaelyn Walter, fr, OH; Brooklynn Devinney, fr, OpH; Michelda Fisher, fr, OH.
Millersburg Indians
Head coach: John Kulick (3rd season)
Assistant coach: Bri Smith.
Classification: District 3 Class A
Record last season: 12-9 overall, 6-4 in TVL. Lost in District 3-A quarterfinals.
Roster: A roster was not submitted nor found online.
Upper Dauphin Trojans
Head coach: Doug Charles (2nd season)
Assistant coaches: Kyle Groff, Brian Snyder.
Classification: District 3 Class AA
Record last season: 13-7 overall, 8-2 in TVL.
Top returnees: Maggie Charles, sr, MH; Ella Griffiths, jr, OH; Kasey Weibley, jr, MH; Cassidy Whitcomb, sr, OH; Ashton Schreffler, jr, L; Ella Peterson, sr, S; Kristen Heim, sr, BRS.
Newcomers of note: Kylie Hertzler, jr, S; Addisyn Forney, jr, OH.
Remainder of roster: Cameron Smeltz, jr, OH; Amelia Charles, so, S; Kate Rothermel, fr, OH.