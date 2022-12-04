At the Commons in Selinsgrove, Chop Humphrey climbed a ladder while Meredith Lemons held a green garland and red bows to deck the downtown stage. A couple Sundays ago, the two were part of a team of about 30 volunteers in Selinsgrove — and scores of others around the Valley — braving bitter cold temperatures to bring holiday magic to their communities.
A longtime volunteer, Humphreys was asked why he does it.
“Just because I think it looks beautiful when it’s done,” he said, tightening a zip tie around a length of garland. “And it’s all about community.”
In the center of the Commons, Eric Rowe, president of the Selinsgrove Area High School Alumni Association, reached down from a scaffolding next to the Christmas tree to grab a sting of lights from mother/daughter duo Katie and Alexis Savidge, while four other volunteers — Mary Jo Snyder, Tish Brouse, Morgan Catherman and Whitney Purcell — wound green boughs around a pergola.
All had answered the community call sent out by Downtown Decorating organizers Janie Coyne and Marsha Lemons, who more or less inherited their positions from Selinsgrove businessman Mike Savidge.
“We were just sort of the likely candidates,” Coyne quipped.
While some towns rely on municipal workers to decorate, Selinsgrove is done entirely with volunteers. Coyne and Lemons took over at least eight years ago, following in the footsteps of Selinsgrove residents like Mary Markle, Joe Kleinbauer, Charles Fasold and Savidge. In fact, someone gave them a history listing volunteer organizers as far back as the 1970s.
Markle pitched in to decorate this year, saying, “It’s my time to be a helper. I so appreciated it when people helped me.” She recalled making the decision to switch from live to artificial greens that could be stored year-round.
“We had to get the downtown businesses to buy into it,” she said. “Mary Jo Cicero and I went out in August with a garland to show the business owners what we had in mind. We were amazed at how receptive they all were.”
Coyne and Lemons email volunteers in October asking for decorating help in November. During the year they send out fundraising emails, assess their decorations and replace light bulbs or purchase new decorations when necessary. They were the ones who ordered the town’s distinctive snowflake lights for each light pole.
“We came up with our own design,” Lemons said, explaining how they culled designs from a catalog. The lights were paid for with a grant from the Rudy Gelnett Irrevocable Trust, the Selinsgrove Chamber of Commerce and Selinsgrove Projects, Inc.
“No taxpayer money goes into this,” Lemons said.
Sunbury has a similar arrangement, with the Sunbury Litefest Committee co-chaired by Victoria and Kristine Rosancrans and about 10 regular volunteers.
“We coordinate with the Department of Public Works to decorate,” said Victoria Rosancrans, adding that it takes more than a week to decorate the light poles, trees and Santa’s House.
Besides the beauty and joy of the decorations, Rosancrans hopes they will bring shoppers into the city.
“My goal is to have people say, ‘Hey, we’ve got to go to Sunbury to see the lights,’” she said, “and while they’re at it they can come here and shop.”
Volunteers step up
Surprisingly, rounding up volunteers has never been a problem in Selinsgrove.
“Sometimes we have panicked, but somehow it always works out,” Coyne said.
That might be partly because people are just drawn to sprucing up their town.
“It’s such a festive event, with a little nip in the air,” said Bill Orren as he helped his wife, Rita Orren, and their friend, Scherry Moore, hang wreaths on business windows and doors.
“It’s fun to be part of the community,” Rita Orren said. Indicating the volunteers bustling about with garland and wreaths, she added, “Small town.”
“It helps put us in the Christmas spirit,” Moore said.
Just down the block, a group worked to drape garland and lights on the wrought iron fence around the Commons.
“It’s neat seeing everyone come together to decorate,” said Chris Kalcich, Selinsgrove Borough council member, helping Barabara Reed hang the garland. “I always do whatever I can for the community. This is one of my favorites.”
Jatoya Troutman and her daughter, Jojo Troutman, also helped with the garland on the fence. It was their first time decorating the town.
“I didn’t know it was a volunteer thing. You know, you just wake up one day and the town is decorated,” Jatoya Troutman said, explaining that a friend at her gym, Stack’D Fit, had encouraged her to join in.
She dragged Jojo along too, but the teen didn’t seem to mind too much, saying, “I love Christmas.”
The organizers of downtown decorating events also love the holiday spirit of the season.
“I enjoy doing it,” Rosancrans said of decorating in Sunbury. “It’s such a magical time of year.”
Lemons said she enjoys giving back to the community, and decorating is a fun way to do it.
“We hear a lot from the community members that they really like it,” she said, adding with a grin, “Personally, I think we are the most festively decorated town in the Valley.”
“I get excited every time I see it all done,” Coyne said. “It really does put you in the Christmas spirit.”