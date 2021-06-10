SUNBURY — The Sunbury Semiquincentennial Planning Committee is searching for volunteers in order to help with the planning of "Sunbury Semiquincentennial: Celebrating 250 Years of Heart and Heritage 1772 – 2022,” which kicks off Dec. 31.
Chairperson Jody Ocker said a recruiting event is planned for June 17 in Cameron Park at 5:30 p.m.
"With just one year to go before the semiquincentennial celebrations from July 4 through 9, 2022, volunteers are needed on several subcommittees to help with fundraising and finalizing plans for a variety of events,” Ocker said.
A planning committee was established in 2019 to begin developing ideas for the celebrations, Ocker said.
"The committee identified several goals for the celebration that not only honor Sunbury’s past, but also look to Sunbury’s future,” Ocker said.
The first event will be New Year’s Eve Dec. 31 with a " Roaring Back to the 20’s Gala” which will be held at the Albright Center, on Chestnut St.
Anyone interested in volunteering is invited to the volunteer recruitment event. As an incentive, each person who attends and commits to volunteer will receive a chance to win a 32-inch LED television, Ocker said.
For more information, to volunteer, or to donate, please email sunbury250@gmail.com or call the City Clerk’s office at 570-286-7820.
— FRANCIS SCARCELLA