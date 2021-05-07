LEWISBURG — American Legion Post 182 in Lewisburg is seeking volunteers to help place flags on veterans’ gravesites at the Lewisburg Cemetery. Meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. High around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: May 7, 2021 @ 11:10 am