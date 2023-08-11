SUNBURY — Volunteers took care when handling dozens of pieces of local art — ranging from watercolors to sculptures — on Thursday, setting up the Susquehanna Art Society’s annual show.
The show, held at the Degenstein Library in Sunbury, opens to the public with a reception from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday. The show is open to the public to view at the library through Aug. 24.
Reba Rohrer, a retired art teacher from the Milton Area School District, was pulling double duty on Thursday. She was volunteering to help set up pieces for the show but also has some entries after winning last year.
“I didn’t join the society until I retired from teaching,” she said. “I had more time to devote to my artwork. When you are a full-time teacher, you don’t have a lot of time to do your own artwork.”
Marlyn Paul, the society’s president, said she always loves this time of year. While preparing for the show is something that starts in February, it culminates in the sprint ahead of next week’s show.
Wednesday and Thursday are for setting up, today is for “finessing” the final touch-up. Judges come in Saturday before the launch on Tuesday.
“It’s tiring and these few days are intense,” Paul said. “In two days we take in the art, and quickly put it up so it’s arranged in levels and categories to help the judges.”
Both Paul and Rohrer said the best part about the annual event is the level of artists involved.
“The variety of entries and the range of artists that participate is special,” Paul said. “We literally have students and children, all the way to master artists. It truly is open to everyone.”
“Beginning, intermediate, advanced and masters, there is everyone,” said Rohrer. “As your skill advances, you can keep entering the show, just move up a level.”
Paul encourages the public to come to see the wide variety of art on display.
“I think there is scientific evidence that looking at art is a stress reliever,” she said “If you need an uplifting moment in your life, one of the best ways to find it is to go look at art. Here we have this wonderful place to show off local people who create art and are willing to share those creations with the public.”