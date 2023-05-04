The XC90, Volvo’s biggest vehicle, is designed to deliver everything a luxury SUV buyer could possibly want.
Handsome Scandinavian styling? It’s drenched in it.
A sumptuous interior? It feels like riding in a cool, stylish nightclub.
Safety features? Obviously. It’s a Volvo, and it’s overflowing with them.
Even the usual downsides of driving a spacious, three-row SUV — slow acceleration, sloppy handling and a thirsty engine — are neutralized in the top-tier powertrain, a plug-in hybrid called the Recharge.
My tester was a Recharge, which comes with both a battery pack and a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine.
Based on its performance alone, this would be a spectacular powertrain. It feels like a meaty V8 when you step on the gas pedal and unleash 455 horsepower and a whopping 523 pound-feet of torque when the electric motor and gas engine work in concert.
When you factor in its efficiency, it’s really mind-blowing.
Fuel-economy wonks at the federal government rated my XC90 Recharge tester for the equivalent of 58 miles per gallon when using electricity and gasoline. Even if you never plug it in, you can still get an economy-car-like 27 mpg in combined city and highway driving, according to the EPA.
And if you love plugging it in, you can use the XC90 Recharge like an electric car for short trips. It can drive up to 32 miles on a full charge when you put it in EV mode, which is long enough for many commutes, shopping trips and school runs.
For people like me, it’s the perfect combination of eco-friendly power and long-distance comfort. Instead of having to buy an EV for local drives and a gasoline car for the beloved American road trip, a plug-in hybrid does both jobs.
And in the case of the XC90, it does them exceptionally well.
Despite being several years since a complete redesign, the 2023 XC90 still feels fresh, sleek and modern.
Every new Volvo for sale this year is only available as a hybrid or EV, including all three tiers of the XC90, which are now renamed Core, Plus and Ultimate. Now that they’re mild hybrids, the more affordable powertrains are now named B5 and B6, no longer T5 and T6.
Whatever you call them, and whatever powertrain you pick, every XC90 is a solid performer across a wide range of use cases.
Three rows of seats make it perfect for family trips, although the third row is best suited for children.
The XC90 also feels incredibly solid, as if the whole thing is carved from granite. Doors close with a heavy thud, and most wind and road noise is kept out of the sanctuary-like cabin thanks to excellent sound engineering and, presumably, some smart engineering in the wind tunnel.
One big difference for 2023 that I could categorize more as a change than an improvement is the use of Google’s interface on the touchscreen. I was a big fan of Volvo’s in-house Sensus system on the previous version and don’t see the Google layout as any better.
As a premium product, the XC90 is priced higher than mainstream cars but isn’t stratospheric. It starts at $56,000 for the Core trim. You can get more power and features for an extra $3,900 with the Plus trim, or the full luxury-car experience with the Ultimate, which includes a Harmon Kardon sound system, ventilated front seats, a head-up display and more for a pricey $13,200 upgrade.
The very impressive plug-in hybrid Recharge starts at $72,995 for the Core.
Buyers can upgrade it to the Plus for an extra $1,700 or the Ultimate for $7,500 more.