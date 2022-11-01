In November’s election anyone who votes for a Senatorial candidate other than John Fetterman will once again, and certainly worse than ever before, be voting against their own interest. Besides our reproductive choices there is much more to lose.
Republicans are suggesting eliminating Social Security rather than fix it. The program you have contributed to since you started working, probably at age 16, would be gone. We once thought that Roe was safe but the elimination of that right should show us that every right and privilege needs to be protected. Medicare will be turned over to private insurance companies who are too willing to override your physician’s recommendations. Your right to vote will not be guaranteed because of the 300-plus voter suppression regulations passed by Republicans.
Yes, Lt. Governor Fetterman had a few instances of difficulty expressing his thoughts. But who do you prefer, a recovering stoke victim or a fast talking snake oil salesman? Oz will certainly fall in line with the Republican agenda of future tax cuts for, not you, but for the multimillionaires, destroying public education, disdain for the environment and tolerance for political violence.
If inflation affects your choice, inflation is affecting economies worldwide. In fact the inflation rate of the U.S. is among the lowest. Maybe you’re concerned with gas prices. Gas companies are raking in record profits and this price gouging accounts for half the inflation rate.
John Fetterman clearly said he would be working for working families. Mehmet Oz wouldn’t even take responsibility for his cheating working people by selling them fake diet pills.
Vote for your true interest this election, vote for Fetterman for Senate.
Lana Gulden,
Northumberland