The 2022 midterm election is shaping up to be a decision, not about which political party voters want to give control of government to, but whether they want to give government control to a single person.
This was the observation a political analyst made on the PBS News Hour. After watching hours of political ads in Pennsylvania, the analyst observed that, instead of promoting their political party’s agenda, candidates for one of our parties were promoting their allegiance to one person.
The analyst emphasized, it’s not who that one person is, but the fact that the ads focused on a person instead of on political topics. The difference between the two is the difference between a democracy and an autocracy.
This focus on a person was of paramount concern to the writers of the U.S. Constitution in 1787. The country had just won a war against one person, a dictator named King George III. So, the writers were leery of creating a new, federal government that might lead right back to one ruled by one person.
Mr. Madison warned against this happening. In Federalist Paper 10, he explained the danger that voters would “…attach themselves to…leaders ambitiously contending for pre-eminence and power” who would “…inflame them with mutual animosity,…” In other words, Madison was warning against someone with aspirations for power who could easily manipulate voters by inflaming their passions.
And what topics could inflame voters’ passions? Right now, it’s high inflation and a perceived social injustice that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.
To prevent a “leader contending for power” from controlling the U.S., the Constitution splits the various governmental functions between different branches, both Federal and State. The intent is to prevent any one person from controlling all the branches of government.
But that is what is happening now across the country.
For example, at the federal level, we have in Pennsylvania a candidate running for US Senate who has pledged allegiance, not to a political agenda, but to one person. If he wins, he will join our current House Representative who has already pledged allegiance to the same person.
At the state level, we have a candidate running for governor who has pledged allegiance to the same person. If he wins, he will join a state legislature that has already shown allegiance to the same person, as evidenced by their willingness to select alternate electors loyal to this one person to replace the ones selected by popular vote in the 2020 presidential election.
If this strategy succeeds, the U.S. government, at both federal and state levels, will, for the first time in history, be controlled by one person. This will be true even though that one person is not even on the ballot, but instead will wield power from behind the scenes.
It won’t happen, you say? Consider Russia. In 2008, Putin had to step down as president due to term limits. To replace himself, he got one of his loyalists elected to the presidency. Combined with loyalists in the Politburo, Putin continued his strategy to convert a democracy into an autocracy with him in control even though he wasn’t in office. This same strategy was used during the 1932 German elections and is now being copied here in the U.S.
So, what can voters do to prevent this?
Do not vote for any candidate who professes allegiance to one person. Again, it’s not important who that person is, it’s the principle that a democracy cannot survive if it is controlled by one person.
This solution will no doubt be painful for those who have always voted for a particular party, regardless of who that party nominates. And indeed, it was painful in 2020 for many who switched party allegiance due to their concern about the autocratic tendencies of our ex-president.
But if there was ever a time — there’s nothing equivalent in U.S. history — now is the time to rise above one’s current economic hardship and party loyalty and take a stance to defend democracy in America.
Peter Engstrom lives in Danville.