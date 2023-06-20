Would you vote for Edward Snowden for U.S. president? Remember him? He is the national security contractor who has been indicted for taking, and not returning, documents containing military secrets describing how the U.S. collects military intelligence information crucial to our national security, in violation of the Espionage Act (Sec 793), known as the Spy Act.
While most folks would say my question is ridiculous — he’s a traitor after all — the fact is there is a sizeable minority of citizens who might say yes. Why? Because they have publicly admitted they would vote for someone who has been indicted for doing the exact same thing, and more: Donald Trump.
Specifically, Trump’s indictment, Article 3, states Trump took documents:
“…regarding defense & weapons capabilities of the U.S.; U.S. nuclear programs; potential vulnerabilities of the U.S. to military attack; and plans for retaliation in response to a foreign attack.”
“The disclosure of these documents could put at risk the national security of the U.S., the safety of the U.S. military and human sources (spies) and the continued viability of sensitive intelligence collection methods.”
Of course, there are differences between the Snowden and Trump cases.
First, Snowden took digital copies of the documents, meaning not anyone could access them.
By contrast, Trump took paper copies of the documents and stored them in easily accessible locations at the vacation resort where he and other private citizens are members and entertain guests (remember the Chinese woman/agent who got by the Secret Service?). Examples of these locations, per Article 5 of Trump’s indictment, included a ballroom, a bathroom, and a shower stall.
A second difference: Snowden has never claimed he’s a victim of a political witch hunt, or, that other people have done the same and gotten away with it so why shouldn’t he?
By contrast, Trump has flooded the news media pleading his innocence, using the same arguments children use when caught doing something wrong:
Play the Victim. “I’m being picked on. The prosecutor hates me. The DOJ hates me.”
Deflect. “Hillary got away with it so why shouldn’t I?
Whataboutism. “What about Hunter Biden’s laptop?”
The third difference: Snowden does not have at his command supporters willing to threaten anyone in the DOJ/FBI who worked on his indictment.
By contrast, Trump has mobilized his supporters to threaten the DOJ prosecutor and everyone in the DOJ/FBI working on his case, thereby requiring these public servants to be protected 24/7, at taxpayer expense.
The fourth difference is Snowden was never commander in chief of the U.S. military, responsible for the safety of our country.
By contrast, Trump was. This makes it even more unconscionable. As David Brooks, New York Times columnist, said in an uncharacteristically serious tone, on the June 9 PBS News Hour, “I don’t see these as documents, these are human beings, Americans’ lives; these are soldiers put at risk.”
Mr. Brooks was referring to our spies who collected the military secrets contained in these documents and the active-duty military personnel charged with protecting our country using the strategies in these documents.
Mr. Brooks continued, “(Trump’s) lack of reverence and a sense of responsibility for the people who are serving under his command is just so offensive.”
This betrayal makes one think about how Benedict Arnold’s troops felt when he was caught absconding with documents containing military secrets.
Of course, there will always be people who “have an emotional, even spiritual, identification with the president”, as noted in a June 12 Yahoo News article. But this betrayal, combined with Trump’s attempt to prevent the peaceful transition of power on Jan. 6, are two reasons why a significant portion of the 76 million Trump voters in 2020 have finally admitted how wrong they were about Trump.
Back to my question. Would you vote for Snowden, or someone like him, for president?
Peter Engstrom lives in Danville.