Attacks on reproductive rights reflect disdain and disregard for women. If men could get pregnant, the right to abortion would not be at risk. Men would not accept government takeover of their bodies, being forced to endure the medical risks and financial costs of pregnancy and parenthood.
Many politicians who claimed mask mandates were government overreach are now legislating government control over reproductive lives.
The only way to ensure that women are treated as full human beings with autonomy and full constitutional rights is to elect candidates who support reproductive rights. In Pennsylvania, that means voting for Democrats.
As governor, Josh Shapiro will veto extreme abortion restrictions and support laws to codify reproductive rights; Doug Mastriano supports abortion bans, declaring women’s control over their own bodies “ridiculous nonsense.” As Senator, John Fetterman will vote to support abortion rights nationally; Mehmet Oz says that abortion is murder at any stage of pregnancy.
Electing state legislators who support abortion rights will prevent state bans from ever reaching the governor’s desk or being proposed as constitutional amendments. Across the state, that’s Democrats. Their MAGA Republican opponents have made clear in words and actions that they will outlaw abortion with minimal, if any, exceptions.
Sheri Berenbaum,
State College