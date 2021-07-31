I would like to respond to Jon Micek’s editorial “Biden threw down the Gauntlet” (July 16).
He repeats the deceptive media lies about “restrictive” and “racist” voting laws.
There is nothing restrictive about requiring a form of identification to vote. As has been reported, polling indicates that 80% of the population supports I.D. requirements. Vice President Harris made a fool of herself claiming that rural voters couldn’t find a copy machine to send an I.D.
Requiring people to request a mail-in ballot is sensible.
Flooding the country with mail unrequested forms is asking for problems. People living in apartments report having received multiple forms for past residents being delivered to them. These could be used illegally. Also ballot harvesting, where a person can go door to door, collecting voter ballots allows for coercion, theft and fraud.
Security of drop boxes just makes sense, just as does disallowing voting in the wrong precinct.
Here in Pennsylvania we have laws requiring people passing out literature or talking to voters stay a set distance from the polling place or people in line. Georgia’s requirement to not pass out food or water to voters in line is similar.
I do not believe that the past election was stolen, but election security is a must.
Finally, Georgia’s laws as an example, are less restrictive than those of Biden’s home state of Delaware. Statements about restrictive laws are not true!
Thomas Dahlmann,
Shamokin Dam