The saying, “It’s tough to make predictions, especially about the future,” is attributed to Yogi Berra. Who can argue with Yogi?
However, Pennsylvania residents can easily and accurately predict a horrifying future if a Republican is elected governor next year.
If Republicans continue to hold the majority in both houses of the Legislature, and we end up with a Republican governor, then we can credibly predict exactly what will happen: Pennsylvanians will be living in a state that behaves like Arizona, Texas, Florida, and others where the Republicans hold the power. Only Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is preventing this from happening now.
While we don’t know who will be on the ballot in 2022, we surely can predict that, if elected, a GOP governor will enable and empower the worst behaviors of people like Jake Corman, Doug Mastriano, Cris Dush, Kerry Benninghoff and others whose game-plan is to steal our elections, suppress the vote, wage war on women and children, and ignore science.
It’s not a coincidence that states with a Republican “trifecta” behave like this; It’s exactly what they do. Don’t think for a minute that it can’t happen here. It’s what Republicans are doing in every state where they have unchecked power.
Voters beware! Decide now not to let a Republican become our next governor.
Difficult to predict the future? On this, Yogi could be wrong. If we elect a Republican governor, we know exactly what will happen, and it will be a disaster for Pennsylvania.
Mary Serene,
State College