The Social Security Act was signed into law by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1935 as a safety net for elderly, unemployed, and disadvantaged Americans. In 1965, Medicare and Medicaid were added to provide medical care for older and low-income Americans who did not have or could not afford health care insurance.
Today some 66 million Americans rely on Social Security to survive, about 64 million depend on Medicare as their primary health care insurer, and nearly 74 million low income, unemployed, or disabled citizens, who do not qualify for Medicare, utilize Medicaid.
Many Republicans (and a few Democrats) have long been opposed to these social safety net programs, often labelling them as “entitlements,” in spite of the fact that they are paid for by the recipients through payroll taxes and employer contributions.
Now, with the mid-term elections only weeks away, and Republicans hoping to regain control of Congress, the conservative extremists in the GOP are making plans to weaken these programs should they become the majority in January 2023.
Republicans understand that eliminating Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid would be political suicide which is why Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has rejected the call by Senator Rick Scott (R-Fla.) to “sunset” all federal programs every five years and Senator Ron Johnson’s (R-Wisc.) proposal to put these plans under the annual federal budget.
Conservatives in the House, however, are focused on plans to scale back these programs by further increasing the eligibility age, reducing benefits, and implementing work requirements among other cutbacks. These changes will be couched in the usual GOP rhetoric about fiscal responsibility and keeping the programs sustainable for the future.
These House Republicans also know that any attempts to legislate such changes to these programs would surely be vetoed by President Joe Biden, so they have also devised a disastrous plan to thwart such action by the president. Their strategy, as acknowledged last week by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), is to use the required passage of legislation to increase the United States debt ceiling as their bargaining chip with the Democrats to force their cuts to Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid.
The debt ceiling is the limit on the amount the federal government can borrow to pay for debts already incurred by Congress. Failure to increase the debt ceiling would lead to the U.S. being unable to meet its fiscal obligations and could result in a shutdown of many government functions. (Note that Congress has raised the debt ceiling 78 times since 1960 but is only a concern for the Republicans when there is a Democrat in the White House.)
This is the same tactic Republicans used in 2011, resulting in Standard and Poor’s downgrading the United States long-term credit rating from AAA to AA+, lead to budget cuts of $1.2 trillion over the next 10 years, much of which was from defense spending, and led to a slowdown of the American economy.
In view of the current economic situation in the country and the world, we cannot allow the fallout that failing to increase the debt limit would create. Nor can we allow the vital safety net programs of Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid to be reduced or decimated. The solution is to not give these extremist Republicans control of Congress.
Voters on Nov. 8 will determine what the future holds for these vital programs. Think carefully before casting your ballot.
David B. Kyle lives in New Columbia.