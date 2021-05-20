SHAMOKIN — Voters in Shamokin struck down a Home Rule referendum to elect a seven-member panel that would have given the city an opportunity to rewrite its charter. It is the second time voters rejected the referendum.
The charter could be written to allow Shamokin to maintain the earned income tax rate of 2 percent and take advantage of other revenue-generating options it can’t explore under the Third Class City Code. This would have allowed the city the opportunity to exit Act 47 status, according to Act 47 officials.
The referendum question on Tuesday had 514 no votes and 447 yes votes. The referendum question in 2019 had 447 no votes and 392 yes votes.
Any candidate on the ballot for the panel cannot serve since voters struck it down.
The referendum question cannot appear on the ballot for two years since it failed to pass. City officials previously said that a failure to pass the referendum and elect a panel would likely result in the city going into receivership, which means state oversight from a non-local person or group.
If the referendum would have passed on Tuesday, nothing would have changed about the city’s charter or the way it conducted business. It only allowed the panel to offer a recommendation, and if that recommendation was to change the city’s charter, that would need to go to a future election at which time voters can either approve it or strike it down, according to city officials.
As part of the Act 47 protection program since July 2014, the city is considered a financially distressed municipality, which allows the city to avoid bankruptcy, secure state interest-free loan assistance, and budgetary oversight and authorizes the collection of higher taxes. In December, Northumberland County Judge Hugh Jones approved the city’s petition to keep millage rates 5 mills above the maximum millage rate and 1 percent above the maximum earned income tax (EIT). It is the 11th consecutive year that the city was approved for the higher millage rate and the fifth year for the EIT.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER