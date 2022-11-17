NORTHUMBERLAND — W&L Subaru announced the Children's Miracle Network at Geisinger as its home charity for the 2022 Subaru Share the Love Event.
From Nov. 17 until Jan. 2, 2023, anyone who buys or leases a new Subaru can selection the Children's Miracle Network at Geisinger or one of four national charities — the ASPCA, Make-A-Wish, Means on Wheels, National Park Foundation — to receive a $250 donation from Subaru of America. W&L Subaru will also donate an additional $250 to the Children's Miracle Network for each vehicle sold and $5 for each routine service visit.
W&L officials said they selected CMN as its partner this year because of "its commitment to changing kids' health to the change the future." CMN works to raise funds to provide equipment, programs and services for children at the Janet Weis Children's Hospital, as well as pediatric services throughout the Geisinger Health System.
— THE DAILY ITEM