W. Neil Mowery, 92, of Middleburg, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the Richfield Senior Living & Rehabilitation Center.
He was born Jan. 3, 1931, in West Buffalo Township, Union County, a son of the late Harvey and Rebecca (Geiswite) Mowery. On Sept. 10, 1951, he married the former Erma I. Maneval who preceded him in death on Nov. 4, 2019.
The couple had lived in New Jersey until 1964 when they returned and established Neil’s Garage in Middleburg, which he operated until 1987. At that time he went into mission work, first at the Free Trinity Navajo Mission in Gallup, New Mexico and then at the Montezuma Indian School in Cottonwood, Arizona, and lastly at the Rincon Marquez Holiness Mission in New Mexico.
Neil was a member of the Richfield Evangelical Methodist Church. He enjoyed woodworking, and tinkering with automobiles. He referred to himself as a jack of all trades and master of none.
While at Richfield Senior Living, the staff often commented as to what a gracious, kind man Neil was.
Surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Joan (James) Duncheskie of Shamokin; five sons and daughters-in-law, Alan (Jeanne) Mowery, Titus (Juliana) Mowery, Dean (Sandy) Mowery, David (Sherry) Mowery, all of Middleburg, and Duane (Donna) Mowery of Newport, Tennessee; 13 grandchildren, one step-granddaughter, 41 great-grandchildren, one step-great-grandchild and one on the way.
He was preceded in death by eight brothers, Kermit, Charles, Nile, Kenneth, Timothy, Donald, Marlin and Lovell Mowery; two sisters, Nina Boop and Marguerite Mowery; and one daughter-in-law, Brenda Mowery.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 8, at the Richfield Evangelical Methodist Church, 13247 Route 35, Richfield, where the funeral will be conducted at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Troy Shaffer and Chad Mowery officiating.
Burial will be in the Richfield Evangelical Methodist Church Cemetery.
Contributions to honor Neil’s memory may be made to his church.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.